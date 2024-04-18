ESG Planning Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 0.2% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,997. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $182.59 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.77.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

