International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,865 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.56. 1,150,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,141. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

