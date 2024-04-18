iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.