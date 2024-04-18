Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $159.92. 3,073,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,868. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

