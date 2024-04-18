MFA Financial’s (MFA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 62,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,596. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.