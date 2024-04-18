Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $171.17. The company had a trading volume of 965,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

