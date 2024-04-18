KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 1,448 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Up 1.9 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

