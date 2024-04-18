Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of C opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

