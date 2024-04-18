NBW Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,155. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

