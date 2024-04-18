NBW Capital LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 4,206,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,263. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.