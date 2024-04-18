OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $5.43 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $749.36. The stock had a trading volume of 434,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,915. The firm has a market cap of $712.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.