NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

