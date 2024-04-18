NBW Capital LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.30.

NYSE LNG traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $159.76. 1,232,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

