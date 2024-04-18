Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 1,946 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,343. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

