Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider John Wielen Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider John Wielen purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,650.00 ($8,806.45).
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
About Orthocell
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orthocell
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.