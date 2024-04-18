Peterson Wealth Services Sells 330 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,127. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

