Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($74.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.18) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,442.50 ($80.20).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,410 ($67.35) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($73.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market cap of £67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,311.76.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

