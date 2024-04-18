River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 48,928 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,928 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Kelly Services worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $10,485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 974.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,498 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $4,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $5,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

