Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 436,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $2,533,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 868,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 789,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

