Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $377.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

