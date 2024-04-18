Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.02. 2,198,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,481. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

