3,815 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $1,101.79. 142,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,527. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,091.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,007.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.53.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

