Ninety One UK Ltd Has $399.16 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.76% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $399,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of EL traded up $6.33 on Thursday, hitting $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

