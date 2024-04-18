Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. 816,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,309. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

