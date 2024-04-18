The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CG opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

