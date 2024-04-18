Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0848 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $553.05 million and $34.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00055015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,518,028,233 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

