Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

