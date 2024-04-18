United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

