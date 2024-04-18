Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $5.19 on Thursday, reaching $162.09. 1,486,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

