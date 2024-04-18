Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 226,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VUG stock opened at $331.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

