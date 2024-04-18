Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $248.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.