YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in YETI were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.