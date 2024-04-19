Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 27,508,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,659,031. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.