First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 216,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

