Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

