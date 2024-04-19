Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.34 on Friday. 2,073,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

