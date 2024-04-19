Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 493 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

