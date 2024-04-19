Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,870,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

CB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,326. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

