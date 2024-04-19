MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $357.92 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $357.92 million and approximately $27.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,631,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.13525233 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $22,619,328.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

