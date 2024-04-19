Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

