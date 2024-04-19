Financial Symmetry Inc Invests $7.67 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 7.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. 1,181,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,893. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

