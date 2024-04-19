Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $332.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

