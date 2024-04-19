Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $49.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

