China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.