SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 65.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at 62.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 50.69. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

