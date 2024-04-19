Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at TD Cowen

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,089. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

