EOS (EOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $886.19 million and approximately $162.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,461,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,455,914 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.