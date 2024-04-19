Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

