Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Eagle Materials worth $71,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EXP opened at $242.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

