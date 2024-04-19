Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

